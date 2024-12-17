The luxury lifestyle brand will be coming to Chichester high street in January.

Signage has appeared on South Street announcing the brand will be coming to the West Sussex City at the start of the New Year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will replace the now-closed Harvey Jones on 16 South Street.

Established in 1994 by Jo Malone, the brand is known for its colognes, candles, and bath products, characterized by simple yet distinctive scents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now part of the Estée Lauder Companies, Jo Malone operates stores worldwide and offers services like fragrance consultations and gift wrapping.

The new Chichester store will provide access to the full range of products and in-store experiences for customers.