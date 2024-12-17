Luxury lifestyle shop to open on Chichester high street
Signage has appeared on South Street announcing the brand will be coming to the West Sussex City at the start of the New Year.
The shop will replace the now-closed Harvey Jones on 16 South Street.
Established in 1994 by Jo Malone, the brand is known for its colognes, candles, and bath products, characterized by simple yet distinctive scents.
Now part of the Estée Lauder Companies, Jo Malone operates stores worldwide and offers services like fragrance consultations and gift wrapping.
The new Chichester store will provide access to the full range of products and in-store experiences for customers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.