MINISO to open Eastbourne store this Friday - first 50x people in queue will get £50 voucher

MINISO has announced the opening of its very first store in Eastbourne, bringing its distinctive blend of fun, affordability, and trendy products to the area. Located in The Beacon Shopping Centre, the store will officially open its doors on December 13 at midday.

Shoppers will discover an exciting array of MINISO’s fan-favourite collections at the new store, including collaborations with beloved brands such as Harry Potter, Hello Kitty and Friends, Disney, and My Little Pony.

Alongside these exclusive collections, the store features a selection of toys, plushies, collectibles, beauty must-haves, lifestyle essentials, and snacks. Whether you’re searching for the perfect festive gift, stylish home décor, or a little treat for yourself, this vibrant new store is sure to have something for everyone

With its bold pink interiors and whimsical displays, the store offers a joyful shopping experience. Whether it’s teens seeking the latest trends or parents searching for child-friendly finds, MINISO Eastbourne has been thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide range of shoppers.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 200 customers who spend £5 or more will receive an exclusive goody bag filled with MINISO treats worth £25. Shoppers will also enjoy special offers , with a very special performance by drummers, adding to the day’s excitement.

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, said: “We’re delighted to launch our second store in Sussex, following the success of our Brighton location, and couldn’t think of a better place than Eastbourne.

"It’s the perfect spot to bring our ‘Life is For Fun’ philosophy to life, and we’re excited to share our affordable, stylish collections featuring Hello Kitty and Friends, Disney, Harry Potter, and My Little Pony. We’re particularly thrilled to introduce our new Harry Potter range, arriving just in time for the holiday season.”

General Manager Mark Powell said: “We are delighted to welcome MINISO to The Beacon. I know that their stylish collections, trendy products and distinctive blend of fun will prove a big hit with shoppers as we head towards Christmas.

"The store’s bold pink interiors are eye-catching and will attract both young and the young-at-heart when they throw open their doors this Friday.”

This new opening marks MINISO’s second store in Sussex, building on the success of its Brighton location. It also highlights the brand’s continued UK growth, with recent store launches in Wembley, Windsor Royal, Bristol, Paddington, Manchester Trafford Centre, and Bluewater.