New business The BRAologist aims to revolutionise bra fitting in Hastings
Emma Raw, the owner and expert fitter, aims to address both physical health and mental-wellbeing issues caused by ill-fitting bras, providing customers with bras that offer comfort and support. "I am truly excited to bring this much-needed service to East Sussex and to support local people in finding the comfort and confidence that comes with a properly fitted bra," states Emma Raw.
The BRAologist employs a fitting approach that prioritises comfort and fit, without the need for a tape measure.
This personalised service takes place in a private fitting room, providing a comfortable and discreet experience and is committed to inclusivity, welcoming anyone in need of advice. The boutique offers a range of quality bras for various occasions and life stages – including everyday wear, sports bras, and special occasion pieces.
Additionally, The BRAologist serves as an official Bra Bank Recycling point, reducing waste to landfill and contributing to fundraising for cancer research.
For more information visit www.thebraologist.co.uk