New business The BRAologist aims to revolutionise bra fitting in Hastings

A new business, The BRAologist, has opened its doors for appointments in Hastings. This professional bra fitting consultation and lingerie retail boutique aims to address the common issue of ill-fitting bras for residents in Hastings and East Sussex. Located behind Hastings station, The BRAologist offers a service for individuals who have experienced difficulties finding suitable bras.

Emma Raw, the owner and expert fitter, aims to address both physical health and mental-wellbeing issues caused by ill-fitting bras, providing customers with bras that offer comfort and support. "I am truly excited to bring this much-needed service to East Sussex and to support local people in finding the comfort and confidence that comes with a properly fitted bra," states Emma Raw.

The BRAologist employs a fitting approach that prioritises comfort and fit, without the need for a tape measure.

This personalised service takes place in a private fitting room, providing a comfortable and discreet experience and is committed to inclusivity, welcoming anyone in need of advice. The boutique offers a range of quality bras for various occasions and life stages – including everyday wear, sports bras, and special occasion pieces.

Owner and bra fitter of The BRAologist - Hastings, Emma Raw

Additionally, The BRAologist serves as an official Bra Bank Recycling point, reducing waste to landfill and contributing to fundraising for cancer research.

For more information visit www.thebraologist.co.uk