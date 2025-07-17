New business The BRAologist aims to revolutionise bra fitting in Hastings

By Emma Raw
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:04 BST
A new business, The BRAologist, has opened its doors for appointments in Hastings. This professional bra fitting consultation and lingerie retail boutique aims to address the common issue of ill-fitting bras for residents in Hastings and East Sussex. Located behind Hastings station, The BRAologist offers a service for individuals who have experienced difficulties finding suitable bras.

Emma Raw, the owner and expert fitter, aims to address both physical health and mental-wellbeing issues caused by ill-fitting bras, providing customers with bras that offer comfort and support. "I am truly excited to bring this much-needed service to East Sussex and to support local people in finding the comfort and confidence that comes with a properly fitted bra," states Emma Raw.

The BRAologist employs a fitting approach that prioritises comfort and fit, without the need for a tape measure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This personalised service takes place in a private fitting room, providing a comfortable and discreet experience and is committed to inclusivity, welcoming anyone in need of advice. The boutique offers a range of quality bras for various occasions and life stages – including everyday wear, sports bras, and special occasion pieces.

Owner and bra fitter of The BRAologist - Hastings, Emma Rawplaceholder image
Owner and bra fitter of The BRAologist - Hastings, Emma Raw

Additionally, The BRAologist serves as an official Bra Bank Recycling point, reducing waste to landfill and contributing to fundraising for cancer research.

For more information visit www.thebraologist.co.uk

Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice