New clothing shop coming to North Street in Chichester

Brook Taverner is coming to the city-centre soon.

Previously, the space was used for The Mountain Warehouse store in Chichester, which has recently relocated to East Street. In it’s place, a menswear company by the name of Brook Taverner will be coming soon.

It’s set to be their thirteenth store and a sign on the clothing shop also indicates that they are looking for staff for their opening.

Established in 1912, Brook Taverner describe themselves as ‘impeccable British style’ and have over 50,000 five-star reviews online.