A new winery is coming to North Street in Chichester.

Signs have appeared announcing a new winery is ‘coming soon’ to the West Sussex city’s high street. Cavavin has been a wine and spirits specialist store since 1985.

They have more than 170 wine shops spread across France. U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, French Guyana, Reunion Islands, Ivory Coast and The Congo, Morocco and Georgia.

A statement on their website reads: “For over 35 years, Cavavin has been sourcing and supplying the finest selection of wines and spirits from 300 winegrowers, and has over 2000 product references available, with over 170 shops located in France and abroad…

"Cavavin has developed a network of independent retailers and a unique shop concept where customers are able to enjoy discovering authentic wines and spirits. Each retailer is an independent wine merchant who creates the selection of each wine cellar by relying on the strengths of the network.”

They have bottles of wine for sale for over £150, down to more affordable options in the region of £10 to £15.

More information to follow.