Jollyes CEO Joe Wykes said: “We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even more communities during 2025.”

The pet shop Jollyes is coming to the West Sussex city.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This shop opening news follows Jollyes’ announcement to drop 3,000 prices to become a ‘simple everyday low price retailer’.

This news was released on Tuesday, January 28, with one of their five new locations named to be in Chichester. The West Sussex branch is set to be opening its doors in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store will provide pet parents access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ and community pet clinics which will offer essential vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.

The Chichester branch is set to open in March.

Chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We understand how much joy a pet brings to families, but we also know the cost of that commitment is high, especially at a time when household budgets are under pressure from energy bills and mortgage payments.

“That’s why we’re simplifying our prices so customers won’t need to be a member to get the value that pet parents demand.

“Being relentless in lowering prices to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet store in town is at the heart of our DNA and the promise we make to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even more communities during 2025.”

The pet shop has also lowered 3,000 of their prices.

From beginnings in Enfield as a single store in 1971, Jollyes has grown into one of the leading pet food superstores with over 100 locations across the UK alongside a market-leading position in Northern Ireland.

Jollyes was named 2023 Pet Retail Chain of the Year at the Pet Industry Federation Awards and was named best retailer under £250m turnover in the 2024 Retail Week awards.