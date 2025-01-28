Pet superstore and vet clinic to open in Chichester
This shop opening news follows Jollyes’ announcement to drop 3,000 prices to become a ‘simple everyday low price retailer’.
This news was released on Tuesday, January 28, with one of their five new locations named to be in Chichester. The West Sussex branch is set to be opening its doors in March.
The store will provide pet parents access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ and community pet clinics which will offer essential vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.
Chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We understand how much joy a pet brings to families, but we also know the cost of that commitment is high, especially at a time when household budgets are under pressure from energy bills and mortgage payments.
“That’s why we’re simplifying our prices so customers won’t need to be a member to get the value that pet parents demand.
“Being relentless in lowering prices to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet store in town is at the heart of our DNA and the promise we make to our customers.
“We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even more communities during 2025.”
From beginnings in Enfield as a single store in 1971, Jollyes has grown into one of the leading pet food superstores with over 100 locations across the UK alongside a market-leading position in Northern Ireland.
Jollyes was named 2023 Pet Retail Chain of the Year at the Pet Industry Federation Awards and was named best retailer under £250m turnover in the 2024 Retail Week awards.
