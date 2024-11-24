Pop-up Christmas shop opening in Hurstpierpoint

Present Company have been selling their unique blend of ethical gifts and homewares since 1987.

Originally based in Burgess Hill, they will be having a pop-up shop in Hurstpierpoint for three days only from November 29 – 1December 1.

Featuring clearance offers and end-of-line reductions – pop in and grab yourself a bargain!

Location: 124 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, (opposite Theatre.)

Opening hours: Friday, November 29: 12 noon – 4pm, Saturday, November 30: 10am – 4pm, Sunday, December 1: 11am – 4pm.

