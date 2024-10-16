Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre have announced that Little Gate Supported Employment is their latest local charity partner.

The partnership, which began on October 1st 2024, will see various events and campaigns take place at the shopping centre over 12 months, helping to raise awareness for the charity.

Little Gate helps people with learning disabilities and autism into paid work and believes that everyone has the right to train for, find and thrive in paid employment.They work with families and businesses across East Sussex and Kent to make this vision a reality.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager for Priory Meadow, said: ‘After meeting with Andrea, CEO of Little Gate Supported Employment, we knew that Little Gate was the perfect fit for this partnership.

Little Gate mascot with passing by Police Officers

‘With support from our 40+ retailers, we hope to enable employment opportunities for Little Gate and with support from our valued visitors to Priory Meadow, we hope to raise as much awareness as much as we can for this fantastic charity, helping to make a real difference to young people’s employment opportunities.’

You can look forward to seeing the Little Gate team in and around the centre during the partnership, please do have a chat with them to find out more about what they do and how you may be able to support them.’ he added.

Andrea Randall-Smith, Little Gate CEO, said: “We are so thrilled to be announced as Priory Meadow Charity Partner. We can't wait to work directly with the Priory Meadow Management team and their tenants. We are looking forward to many exciting events coming up in the shopping centre where we can connect directly with the customers.”

Little Gate hosted their first pop-up in the mall of the shopping centre last Saturday, greeting shoppers and chatting through their important work, with their mascot character grabbing the attention of passers-by.