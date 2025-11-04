Queens Square Toilet Facilitiesplaceholder image
Queens Square Toilet Facilities

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre unveils newly refurbished public toilets

By Leanna Lawson
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:32 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:36 GMT
Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has completed a major refurbishment of its external toilet facilities, located in Queens Square.

Work began in early October, and following an extensive month-long renovation, the facilities are now open to the public once again.

The women’s, men’s, and accessible toilets have been completely stripped back to the shell and refitted with a fresh, modern design.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, said: “This project has been a long time coming, and we are delighted it is now complete. We’re proud to offer our shoppers bright, modern facilities that match the quality of the rest of the centre.”

“Our internal baby changing facility is also currently undergoing a major transformation, and we’re excited to unveil this at the end of the month,” he added.

