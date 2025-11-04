Priory Meadow Shopping Centre unveils newly refurbished public toilets

Work began in early October, and following an extensive month-long renovation, the facilities are now open to the public once again.

The women’s, men’s, and accessible toilets have been completely stripped back to the shell and refitted with a fresh, modern design.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, said: “This project has been a long time coming, and we are delighted it is now complete. We’re proud to offer our shoppers bright, modern facilities that match the quality of the rest of the centre.”

“Our internal baby changing facility is also currently undergoing a major transformation, and we’re excited to unveil this at the end of the month,” he added.

1 . Contributed New Toilet Cubicle Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed New Handwashing station Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed New Cubicle Doors Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed New Hand Dryers Photo: Submitted