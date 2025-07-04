£10 deals launch in Worthing town centre for two-week Worthing TennerFest 2025
Worthing Town Centre BID has organised the two-week festival, starting on Saturday, July 5, and running until Sunday, July 20.
Hannah Manzaroli, BID manager, said: "Discover a fantastic range of offers and deals from local businesses, all priced at £10.
"This is the perfect opportunity to support independent shops, cafés, restaurants and services while enjoying great value. Explore Worthing, grab a bargain, and help boost our town’s economy."
Businesses signed up for the festival include Happy Teapot, Flux, Worthing Gin, Beach House, Sewsilver, I Love Candy, Bosun Café, The Cow Shed, Magpie’s Den, Whirligig Toys, Cow and Oak, Number 24 and Paint Pot.
Hannah said: "It's a great way to try new places, save some money and support your high street. We have a huge selection of wonderful independents and this is a great way to sample what we have to offer."
Visit the Worthing Town Centre BID website on July 5 for more details on the deals available and follow them on social media for daily highlights, menus and shop deals throughout the festival.
