£10 deals launch in Worthing town centre for two-week Worthing TennerFest 2025

Shops and eateries are all set for Worthing TennerFest 2025, with businesses in the town centre offering a fantastic range of offers and deals, all priced at £10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Town Centre BID has organised the two-week festival, starting on Saturday, July 5, and running until Sunday, July 20.

Hannah Manzaroli, BID manager, said: "Discover a fantastic range of offers and deals from local businesses, all priced at £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the perfect opportunity to support independent shops, cafés, restaurants and services while enjoying great value. Explore Worthing, grab a bargain, and help boost our town’s economy."

Whirligig Toys in Warwick Street, Worthing, is taking part in Worthing TennerFest 2025

Businesses signed up for the festival include Happy Teapot, Flux, Worthing Gin, Beach House, Sewsilver, I Love Candy, Bosun Café, The Cow Shed, Magpie’s Den, Whirligig Toys, Cow and Oak, Number 24 and Paint Pot.

Hannah said: "It's a great way to try new places, save some money and support your high street. We have a huge selection of wonderful independents and this is a great way to sample what we have to offer."

Visit the Worthing Town Centre BID website on July 5 for more details on the deals available and follow them on social media for daily highlights, menus and shop deals throughout the festival.