Social media star launches ethical food delivery company in Worthing: ‘Proper Delivery’ set to shake up the industry

By atlanta martin
Contributor
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 18:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:16 BST
Atlanta Delivers & Proper Delivery
Known for her viral TikTok and YouTube content showing life behind the scenes delivering for major platforms like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Beelivery, Gophr, and Evri, Atlanta has built a loyal following of over 90,000 fans who trust her deep knowledge of the delivery world. Now, she’s turning that experience into a business of her own.

After six years on the front lines of the gig economy, local entrepreneur and social media personality Atlanta is flipping the script on the food delivery industry with the launch of Proper Delivery, a new platform designed to put people first—drivers, businesses, and customers alike.

Launching in Worthing in just a few weeks, Proper Delivery aims to be a truly local alternative to the delivery giants—prioritising fair pay for riders and lower commissions for independent restaurants.

“I’ve seen firsthand how hard drivers work and how much local restaurants struggle with the big platforms taking massive cuts,” said Atlanta. “Proper Delivery is about doing it right—hence the name.”

The platform is ready to go, with fully developed apps for riders, restaurants, and customers available now across web and mobile platforms:

The startup is actively recruiting more local riders and independent businesses in the Worthing area to join its fast-growing network. With a fresh approach to delivery that’s ethical, local and transparent, Proper Delivery could be just what the community—and the industry—needs.

“We’re here to change things for the better,” Atlanta added. “If you’re a rider or a business tired of the old system, come join us.”

