Spend an evening in the town named one of the prettiest for Christmas shopping

Lewes was named by The Times as one of the prettiest towns in the UK for Christmas shopping, and there is an upcoming evening of late night shopping.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On December 7 from 6pm to 9pm Lewes stores will open their doors for an evening of Christmas shopping and entertainment.

The High Street will be closed to traffic throughout the event, which will be opened by the Town Crier. There will be a Santa’s grotto, special offers in the stores, a best dressed window competition, a town trail, and entertainment on the High Street, food and other stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Times: “The big-brand shops of Brighton may be just down the road, but your pounds are better spent in the independent shops of Lewes. It’s already known as an arty weekend escape and a gateway to the South Downs, but the shopping is excellent too.”