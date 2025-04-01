Trading Post Coffee Roasters launches new range of Nespresso®-compatible coffee pods: Introducing ‘Expedition’.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trading Post Coffee Roasters is proud to announce the expansion of their retail and wholesale offering with the launch of a new product range: Expedition coffee pods. In response to the growing demand for premium, eco-conscious coffee options at home that blend convenience with quality, Trading Post Coffee Roasters has introduced two distinct new recyclable coffee pod offerings to their product range: Expedition – The House Blend Coffee Pods and Expedition Decaf – The Decaffeinated Single Origin Coffee Pods.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available from Tuesday April 1st, 2025 the Expedition coffee pods range marks an exciting expansion for the Brighton-based brand and caters to both existing fans and new coffee lovers seeking a sustainable yet convenient coffee experience. Trading Post’s new Nespresso®-compatible* recyclable pods deliver the renowned taste, craftsmanship, and ethical sourcing the Brighton-based family-run coffee roaster is known for, now with the ease and accessibility of Nespresso® compatibility.

"The Expedition range brings the Trading Post coffee experience into people’s homes," said Ryan Deol, Head of Wholesale at Trading Post Coffee Roasters. "With recyclable pods and coffee pod machine compatibility, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy sustainable coffee house-quality coffee that’s more accessible to everyone, whether they’re long-time fans or discovering us for the first time."

A Journey of Flavour: The Expedition Range

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two new fully recyclable coffee pods from Trading Post Coffee Roasters

Expedition – The House Blend:

This rich, full-bodied blend combines ethically sourced beans from Nicaragua and Honduras, designed to give a robust, smooth cup. With hints of chocolate and caramel balanced by a subtle citrus brightness, this blend is crafted to satisfy from morning until night. 1 box contains 10 Coffee Pods £6.50

Expedition Decaf – The Decaffeinated Single Origin:

A single-origin, naturally decaffeinated coffee, this option hails from the lush farms of Colombia. It is decaffeinated using fermentation of bananas and sugarcane that preserves the coffee’s full depth of flavour. With Expedition Decaf, drinkers can enjoy mellow, nutty notes and gentle acidity, making it a versatile and delicious caffeine-free choice. 1 box contains 10 Coffee Pods: £6.50

New Expedition Recyclable Coffee Pod Range from Trading Post Coffee Roasters is now available

Both varieties are packaged in 100% recyclable aluminium pods and are part of the official PodBack® recycling program, highlighting Trading Post’s commitment to sustainability and a circular economy within coffee.