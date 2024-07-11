West Sussex Aldi reopens following refurbishment

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:59 BST
The Aldi that's been refurbished is located on Barnfield Drive in Chichester.The Aldi that's been refurbished is located on Barnfield Drive in Chichester.
The Aldi that's been refurbished is located on Barnfield Drive in Chichester.
The Aldi on Barnfield Drive, Chichester has reopened today (Thursday, July 11).

The upgrades are said to ‘make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store’.

The Barnfield Drive Aldi store closed for refurbishment on 6th July. It’s now re-opened to customers today (Thursday 11th July) following a refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health and Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.

Related topics:AldiBeauty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice