West Sussex Aldi reopens following refurbishment

The Aldi that's been refurbished is located on Barnfield Drive in Chichester.

The Aldi on Barnfield Drive, Chichester has reopened today (Thursday, July 11).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upgrades are said to ‘make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store’.

The Barnfield Drive Aldi store closed for refurbishment on 6th July. It’s now re-opened to customers today (Thursday 11th July) following a refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health and Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.