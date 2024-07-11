West Sussex Aldi reopens following refurbishment
The Aldi on Barnfield Drive, Chichester has reopened today (Thursday, July 11).
The upgrades are said to ‘make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store’.
The Barnfield Drive Aldi store closed for refurbishment on 6th July. It’s now re-opened to customers today (Thursday 11th July) following a refurbishment.
Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health and Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.
