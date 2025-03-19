West Sussex closures: major bank closes 95 UK branches

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:48 BST
A major high street bank has announced plans to close 95 of its UK branches, putting around 750 jobs at risk of redundancy. These are the two closues that will affect West Sussex residents.

The changes come as more customers shift to online banking; Santander says digital transactions have surged by 63% since 2019, while in-branch transactions have dropped by 61%.

The Spanish-owned bank will shut the branches starting in June, as part of the implementation of major changes across its network, which include reducing hours at 36 locations and converting 18 into counter-free sites.

From Monday, June 30, most branches with reduced hours will open only three days a week - either Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9.30am to 3.00pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3.00 pm, with Saturday hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

There will be a number of Santander banks closing across the UK. (Image: Google Maps)placeholder image
There will be a number of Santander banks closing across the UK. (Image: Google Maps)

18 branches will also transition to counter-free locations from Sunday, June 16. Santander has said that these branches will still have staff available to provide face-to-face support, with an average of eight employees per site.

To support affected communities, Santander plans to recruit 95 new community bankers in areas where branches are closing and aims to redeploy some impacted staff into these roles.

The Santander branch in Bognor Regis will close on July 14th.

The Rustington branch will also be closing in the West Sussex area, on August 5th.

For the full list of closures – read the article here

