West Sussex village welcomes new-look stationery store as WHSmith gets rebrand
The TGJones in North Road, Lancing, is looking smart with its new blue sign.
The shop had been WHSmith since 2011, when the company acquired Sussex Stationers.
The rebrand by Modella, which purchased the 480-store high street chain WHSmith earlier this year, is designed to evoke a sense of family, with a similar look to the previous name.
The newsagent, stationery and book retailer will have the new look in high streets across the UK.
The WHSmith brand has been retained at airports and railway stations, as one of the world's leading travel retailers.
