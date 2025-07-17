West Sussex village welcomes new-look stationery store as WHSmith gets rebrand

The shopping centre in a West Sussex village has a new look, with stationery store WHSmith getting a rebrand.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TGJones in North Road, Lancing, is looking smart with its new blue sign.

The shop had been WHSmith since 2011, when the company acquired Sussex Stationers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebrand by Modella, which purchased the 480-store high street chain WHSmith earlier this year, is designed to evoke a sense of family, with a similar look to the previous name.

TGJones in North Road, Lancing

The newsagent, stationery and book retailer will have the new look in high streets across the UK.

The WHSmith brand has been retained at airports and railway stations, as one of the world's leading travel retailers.