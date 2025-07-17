West Sussex village welcomes new-look stationery store as WHSmith gets rebrand

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:37 BST
The shopping centre in a West Sussex village has a new look, with stationery store WHSmith getting a rebrand.

The TGJones in North Road, Lancing, is looking smart with its new blue sign.

The shop had been WHSmith since 2011, when the company acquired Sussex Stationers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rebrand by Modella, which purchased the 480-store high street chain WHSmith earlier this year, is designed to evoke a sense of family, with a similar look to the previous name.

TGJones in North Road, Lancingplaceholder image
TGJones in North Road, Lancing

The newsagent, stationery and book retailer will have the new look in high streets across the UK.

The WHSmith brand has been retained at airports and railway stations, as one of the world's leading travel retailers.

Related topics:West SussexLancing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice