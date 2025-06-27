Whisk your senses away on a summer holiday with these chocolates from Montezuma Chichester

By Harry Atkinson
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST

Montezuma’s launch deliciously nostalgic Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles.

In the spirit of Summer, Montezuma’s has launched its most playful creation yet to remind you of endless hours of summer fun: the Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles (RRP £10.00).

Inspired by the classic ice cream trio of strawberry, vanilla and chocolate, these cheeky bite-sized truffles have three decadent layers - bringing you a scoop of sunshine wherever you’re enjoying them! After all, who needs a cone?

Bringing a smile to your face with every bite, this classic flavour combination will whisk your mind away to a sunnier place! The irresistible truffles combine a smooth white chocolate shell infused with Madagascan vanilla and a smooth strawberry ganache centre coated with a generous dusting of milk chocolate shavings.

Montezuma's Neapolitan Ice Cream Trufflesplaceholder image
Montezuma's Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles

Available in a vibrant, ice-cream parlour inspired box of nine, the Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles are the perfect gift to bring to a summer party, share at a barbeque or enjoy at endless summer soirées.

Neapolitan Ice Cream Chocolate Truffles (x9 truffles) - RRP: £10

To purchase please visit www.montezumas.co.uk

