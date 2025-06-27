Whisk your senses away on a summer holiday with these chocolates from Montezuma Chichester
In the spirit of Summer, Montezuma’s has launched its most playful creation yet to remind you of endless hours of summer fun: the Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles (RRP £10.00).
Inspired by the classic ice cream trio of strawberry, vanilla and chocolate, these cheeky bite-sized truffles have three decadent layers - bringing you a scoop of sunshine wherever you’re enjoying them! After all, who needs a cone?
Bringing a smile to your face with every bite, this classic flavour combination will whisk your mind away to a sunnier place! The irresistible truffles combine a smooth white chocolate shell infused with Madagascan vanilla and a smooth strawberry ganache centre coated with a generous dusting of milk chocolate shavings.
Available in a vibrant, ice-cream parlour inspired box of nine, the Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles are the perfect gift to bring to a summer party, share at a barbeque or enjoy at endless summer soirées.
Neapolitan Ice Cream Chocolate Truffles (x9 truffles) - RRP: £10
