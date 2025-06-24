Worthing jewellery brand offers pet owners the chance to immortalise their furry friends

A local Worthing-based jewellery studio is turning paws and whiskers into precious keepsakes with a new line of bespoke pet memorial jewellery. Jana Reinhardt handcrafts the pieces with the help of photographs and then casts them in silver or gold. The master goldsmith, who has been creating beautiful jewellery for over 25 years, now offers pet owners the chance to create a stunning keepsake version of their beloved animals that they can wear close to their hearts forever.

Working from her Sussex studio, Jana lovingly sculpts dog portraits, cat memorial pieces, and pet necklaces with extraordinary attention to detail. Capturing everything from a perky ear to a cheeky expression. These pet portraits from photos are more than jewellery; they are wearable tributes that honour the unique bond between pets and their humans.

“Every nose, paw, and tail tells a story,” says Jana. “When I lost my own beagle, Byron, I realised how powerful a small keepsake can be. Byron was my companion for well over a decade and creating a tribute to him helped me process that loss. Now, I’m honoured to help others do the same.”

Whether it's a dog remembrance pendant, a dog memorial charm, or a dog jewelry piece inspired by your best friend, each design is custom-made with heart. Jana uses photos submitted by clients to sculpt the tiniest of features - from shaggy ears to soulful eyes - before casting them in your choice of precious metal into enduring pet remembrance jewelry.

A bespoke Jack Russell pendant created by Jana

With rising demand for personalised pet keepsakes across the UK, Jana’s dog portraits from photos and hand-sculpted pet memorial jewellery have already touched the hearts of pet lovers far and wide, with happy customers thrilled with the results: "He looks authentically cheeky!" commented one Border Collie owner. While a terrier owner delighted with her dog necklace said, "You have really captured him."

Handcrafted in Worthing and shipped across the country, these miniature sculptures offer a tangible way to celebrate the joy pets bring even after they’ve gone.

For more information or to commission your own bespoke pet portrait in silver or gold, visit: https://www.janareinhardt.com/pages/bespoke-pet-jewelley or contact 01903 368499.