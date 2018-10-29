Southern Hair and Beauty Awards: Text voting now open

Text voting is now open for the readers' choice category of the Southern Hair and Beauty Awards.

The awards aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within the local hair and beauty sector from Portsmouth to Eastbourne.

The voting start date is from October 29 at 8am and will end November 11 at 23.59.

The readers’ choice text vote gives the reader, a chance to vote for your favourite from the shortlist to receive the Readers’ Choice category award.

All winners will be announced on the night at the black tie dinner event on Saturday, November 17.

The awards will be presented and hosted by TV presenter Gina Akers a leading beauty and fashion expert and an experienced TV presenter for the BBC and ITV. Gina regularly judges professional competitions and is an ambassador for the beauty, spa, and make-up and nails industries.The winner will be announce at the Southern Hair & Beauty Awards Presentation at Fontwell Park Racecourse.

Please note the rest of the categories are chosen by the panel of judges.

Read more and place a vote at www.southernhairandbeautyawards.co.uk

The deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, November 7.

READ MORE: To view the full shortlist click here



VOTE BY TEXT: Simply text, CCO followed by a space and the word HAIR along with the three digit voting code of the group you are voting for to 85100 (eg CCO HAIR 001 ). Voting by text costs £1.50p per vote plus one standard network rate message. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at 11.59pm Sunday 11th NOVEMBER SP BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351

Terms & Conditions: Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus your standard network rate. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at [11/11/18 23.59]. Entries received after the stated competition closing deadline will not be counted but you still may be charged. Open only to UK residents over 18 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a Johnston Press competition. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351. By entering, you are indicating that you are happy to receive offers from Johnston Press Plc. by SMS. Please add [ NOINFO ] at the end of your text entry if you do not wish to receive these. For full t&cs visit http://www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.