Southern Hair and Beauty Awards - the winners on an emotional night

It was a glamorous night at Fontwell Racecourse as the best of the hair and beauty industry came together on Saturday to celebrate their achievements.

The second Southern Hair and Beauty Awards aims to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within the sector in Portsmouth and across Sussex.

The awards were hosted by TV presented Gina Akers, a leading beauty and fashion expert who has been a presenter for the BBC and ITV.

There were 13 categories awarded on the night including training centre of the year, junior hairdresser and apprentice of the year.

Hundreds of entries were received before being judged.

Beauty salon of the year highly commended went to the Beauty Bar in Eastbourne, while The Treatment Rooms in Brighton was the overall winner.

The Beauty Bar owner Emily Coombes was also awarded highly commended for beauty therapist of the year, while the winner was Rose Pilch from Roses Beauty & Skincare based in West Wittering.

Rose started the business in March and says it is all for her 15 month old son who is her inspiration, she was overcome with emotion on the night showing how much it means to her.

She said: “I just can’t believe it. My business is a massive part of my life and I am so proud that I have won tonight.

Training centre of the year was awarded to Sussex Beauty Training Centre in Burgess Hill.

Principal Anita Hayman dedicated the award to her hard working team and was absolutely elated to have won.

This year there was also the readers’ choice award, which was voted for via text over one thousand voted in total and the winner was Jenna Knight from innovation Hair & Beauty in Gosport.

She said: “I have been in the industry for 17 years so I have built up a really strong client basis. I just want to thank all those that voted for me, it really is amazing.”

Hair salon of the year was won by Tony Wood Hairdressing, with Chandler & Hall being awarded high commended.

Tony Wood said: “It is third time we have won but to win in a room full of fantastic people in the industry it is great.

“It is down to the dedication of the team who work to meet the needs of our clients.”

Other winners included Andrew Smith from Andrew Smith Salons won colour technician of the year, Mike Baker from Pauper to King Barber Shop was awarded gents hairdresser/barber of the year, and Leanne Townsend of Harts & Bows in Burgess Hill won nail technician of the year.

Leanne said: “I just do it in my home and it works around my four children but this is brilliant, the award will have pride of place at home.”

The last award of the night was lifetime achievement which was awarded to Kate Preston of Kate Preston Salons based in Fareham and Gosport.

She said on the night: “I am really honoured to have won this award. It was a complete shock and the whole evening has been a wonderful experience.”

Full list of winners:

Junior Hairdresser Of the Year

Highly Commended (HC) Beth Moret Chandler & Hall, Southbourne

Winner Jessica England Hair on North Street

Hairdresser of the Year

HC Nicola Hamm Escape Hair Lounge

Winner Ciara McNamee Andrew Smith Salons

Colour Technician of the Year

HC Fae Miles Fea Miles Hairdressing

Winner Andrew Smith Andrew Smith Salons

Gents Hairdresser/Barber of the Year

HC Sonny Collins Hair Ott

Winner Mike Baker Pauper to King Barber Shop

Hair Styling Specialist of the Year

HC Chaniece Collins Molly Caswells Hairdressing

Winner Laura Smith Tony Wood Hairdressing

Beauty Salon of the Year

HC The Beauty Bar Eastbourne

Winner The Treatment Rooms Brighton

Nail Technician of the Year

HC Dana Squibb Diamond Quay Beauty Lounge

Winner Leanne Townsend Harts & Bows

Beauty Therapist of the Year

HC Emily Coombes The Beauty Bar

Winner Rose Pilch Roses Beauty & Skincare

Apprentice of the Year

HC Jacob Tempest Tony Wood Hairdressing

Winner Zoe Rose Leaves Escape Hair Lounge

Training Centre of the Year

HC Folkstone College

Winner Sussex Beauty Training School

Hair Salon of the Year

HC Chandler & Hall Southbourne

Winner Tony Wood Hairdressing Southsea

Readers’ Choice Award

Winner

Jenna Knight Innovation Hair & Beauty

Lifetime Achievement

Kate Preston, Kate Preston Salons