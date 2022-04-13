Beat the traffic queues and get off the beaten track in West Sussex this Easter bank holiday

The only problem is, every other person’s had the same idea, so fun road trips become frustrating road queues. Who wants to spend hours of their long weekend off sitting in standstill traffic?

But all hope is not lost for making the most of your time off! ChooseMyCar.com, has put together some top tips for more unusual places to go that might see you beating the traffic - and where to go when you get there.

If you’re looking for a day trip instead of a weekender, then ChooseMyCar.com advises a drive to West Wittering beach.

This spectacular sandy beach is miles long with space for a game of beach cricket or wind and kitesurfing for the more adventurous.

It’s also dog friendly until May - so there’s time to sneak a visit with your four legged friend.

If you are planning to drive to the beach for a day, make sure you book pre-paid parking as they use this to manage cars on the estate.

It also means your car is a couple of minutes walk from the beach which is easier if your boot is packed with essentials or picnic items. There are cafes on the beach so a great location to drive to for one big day out!

ChooseMyCar.com recommends The Lamb as a good dog-friendly dining option. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

For a nice meal, head to Billy’s on the Beach. Or for a great dog-friendly dining option, ChooseMyCar.com recommends The Lamb. Delicious food in a lovely atmosphere that will welcome your pooch with open arms.

ChooseMyCar.com founder, Nick Zapolski, said the Easter break is a perfect opportunity to get out and about.

He said: "We all like to make the most of the first long weekend - but who wants to get stuck in a traffic jam or jostle around with thousands of other people?

"Hopefully our guide will help you make the most of your Easter weekend, and check out some amazing places too!"