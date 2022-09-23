Best staycations in England: East Sussex ranks highly

So far in 2022, holidaymakers with outdoor accommodation specialist Pitchup.com, have left more than 110,100 reviews about England’s campsites. Rating categories include value formoney, facilities, and child-friendliness.According to campers, East Sussex ranked first for child-friendliness with an average rating of 9.4/10, ranked second for location with an average rating of 9.5/10, and ranked fourth for service with an average rating of 9.5/10.Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said: “People looking for an autumn getaway that won’t break the bank should have a look at the incredible value accommodation on offer in Shropshire and in our other top counties, as rated by tens of thousands of our holidaymakers. Grass pitches can be as little as £6 per night, and as the weather gets colder there’s a host of other affordable alternatives such as shepherd’s huts, lodges, camping pods and cabins. Hard-pressed families will be conscious that the energy and cost-of-living crisis might hit their holiday funds next year, but we’re on a mission to ensure that there are low-cost options available so that everyone can enjoy a break away.”