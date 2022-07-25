These trending UK seaside destinations highlight that some Brits are opting to spend their summers at seaside resorts across the country, soaking up the heatwave on home soil and swapping far flung destinations for the nostalgic pleasures of fish and chips, rock pooling and ice cream vans.

The list reveals the up-and-coming hotspots this summer for families, friends, couples and solo travellers alike.

For the little ones eager to learn more about marine wildlife, families are heading to Newbiggin-by-the-Sea with their bucket and spade in tow.

Enjoying the sunshine in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis

While those looking to get some shopping done in between ocean dips, Bognor Regis is emerging as a bustling holiday hub.

Airbnb’s top trending seaside destinations for 2022:

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex Fleetwood, Lancashire Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire Sandown, Isle of Wight Formby, Merseyside Redcar, North Yorkshire Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear Bognor Regis, West Sussex Scarborough, North Yorkshire Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

Jumping from eighth place in 2021 to the leading spot, Hornsea is attracting UK travellers with its quaint promenade and historical Victorian folly, making the quintessential British seaside town a must-visit this year.

Hidden gems in the North West of the country, including Fleetwood and Formby, are also proving popular with Brits as staycations are embraced for another year.

Whether travellers are searching for a charming cottage with an ocean view, a breezy bungalow, or a nautical houseboat, the new Airbnb Categories on the platform makes it easy to search for unique properties for a memorable summer getaway.

Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, says: “We’re continuing to see the resurgence of the Great British seaside holiday with Brits seeking coastal resorts and in particular, lesser-known destinations in all corners of the country.

“Beyond providing British holidaymakers the opportunity to discover up-and-coming destinations across the UK this summer, hosts on Airbnb are creating valuable income streams for themselves and their communities.

"Now is a great time for anyone curious about hosting to offer a home away from home and take advantage of the bustling summer months to make some extra income.”

UK hosts on Airbnb collectively earned more than £1.5 billion last year – £668 million of which was over the summer months– with the typical host earning just over £6,000.

The typical income of £6,000 represents approximately two months of pay for the median UK household.

For the trending seaside destinations, hosts in Scarborough collectively earned more than £4 million last year, while typical hosts in Walton-on-the-Naze earned almost £8,100 on average each.

And, for those looking to get away this summer, half of hosts in the UK who said they rent out their primary home said they do so while travelling on holiday.

And, last summer in the UK, almost one-in-six (15 per cent) Airbnb hosts were also guests on the platform, collectively earning more than £123 million between June 1 and August 31, 2021 - with the typical host-guest earning over £4,500 in that time period.

The interactive tool computes the estimated income based on geography, type of listing, and also uses prior Airbnb booking data in the area.