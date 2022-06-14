Has your go to place been included on the list?
1. The South Downs
Many readers said the countryside and South Downs National Park were our greatest asset. Pictured here is heathland at Stedham Common.
Photo: Sam Moore SDNPA
2. Sussex's coastline and beaches
Many readers said the fact we have wonderful countryside and wonderful beaches made Sussex a very special place. Pictured here is Worthing beach
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. The South Downs/Beachy Head
Our superb coastline is certainly an asset. Pictured here is Beachy Head Lighthouse
Photo: JL
4. Bosham salt marsh
The picturesque village of Bosham in West Sussex was highlighted as a must see place. Just be careful where you leave your car....
Photo: Contributed