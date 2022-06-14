The South Downs Way in Sussex. Picture; Alan Whitehead/Adobe Stock

Here are 18 reasons why people love Sussex

We asked readers what Sussex’s best assets were and have compiled a list of everyone’s favourite things.

By Alex Jenkins
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:25 pm

Has your go to place been included on the list?

1. The South Downs

Many readers said the countryside and South Downs National Park were our greatest asset. Pictured here is heathland at Stedham Common.

Photo: Sam Moore SDNPA

2. Sussex's coastline and beaches

Many readers said the fact we have wonderful countryside and wonderful beaches made Sussex a very special place. Pictured here is Worthing beach

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. The South Downs/Beachy Head

Our superb coastline is certainly an asset. Pictured here is Beachy Head Lighthouse

Photo: JL

4. Bosham salt marsh

The picturesque village of Bosham in West Sussex was highlighted as a must see place. Just be careful where you leave your car....

Photo: Contributed

