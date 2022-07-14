The coastal village was included in HomeToGo’s 2022 UK Hidden Gem Index, designed to help holidaymakers find the best under-the-radar beauty spots in which to escape the staycation crowds.

With Bosham positioned at third place, the list said: "Perched on an inlet of Chichester Harbour with sailboats bobbing at the quay, the atmosphere in this picturesque West Sussex village is undeniably idyllic.

"Relax over afternoon tea in the Millstream Hotel, or pop by Wendy's cafe for a slice of cake before wandering through Bosham Walk arcade, admiring the local art and eclectic finds on display.”

Bosham. Pic from HomeToGo, Getty Images.

Each location was given a score for warmth, rainfall, and price, in addition to a pubs, scenery, outdoor activities and ‘under-the-radar’ score. Bosham received a total rating of 57.4 out of a possible 70, with the village getting a full score of ten for its pubs.

Using exclusive internal search and inventory data, alongside information about places to visit, weather and photo-friendliness, the holiday rental marketplace ranked the top 24 hidden gem villages across the UK for summer holidays in 2022.

All locations included in the study are picturesque, well-appointed and situated in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beautyand National Parks – but none appear on the list of the top 500 most-searched destinations via hometogo.co.uk for this year's high season.

UK market manager at HomeToGo, Eleanor Moody, said: "Even after the reopening of international travel, we expected many holidaymakers to opt for local getaways throughout 2022, following on from the pandemic-driven surge in the demand for domestic breaks.

"With flight cancellations now disrupting plans to journey abroad, we're seeing signs of an even more significant swing back to a staycation summer.

"In June this year, 69% of searches for holiday rentals via hometogo.co.uk were for stays in domestic destinations.

"For those considering a holiday closer to home, whether it’s to avoid airport mayhem or simply to discover more of what the UK has to offer, HomeToGo’s Hidden Gem Index aims to provide plenty of inspiration for first-class, lesser-known spots to explore.”

For more information, visit: www.hometogo.co.uk/