A luxury glass-fronted treehouse near Fairlight has opened its doors to guests.

The striking, nature-inspired 49 square-metre treehouse is set in ancient woodland in an area of outstanding natural beauty and is designed to connect guests with nature.

Named the Looking Glass Lodge due to its full-height, electrochromic panoramic windows, the lodge allows guests to immerse themselves in nature, and take advantage of a large deck area, luxury stone bath and a floating log burner.

The lodge’s owners received a £200,000 funding package from HSBC UK to use local businesses and craftspeople to carry out large parts of the development.

Elements including flowers and keyrings were all sourced locally as well as most of the materials used in the construction.

Lindsey and Rik Goodman, directors and owners at Looking Glass Lodge, said: “The completion of this project is the culmination of so much hard work - but seeing the bookings come in makes it all worthwhile.

We are extremely grateful to HSBC UK. The bank provided highly personalised support throughout and guided us through the entire process, making it much easier than we’d anticipated.”

Ashley Morley, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “We are pleased to be supporting innovative start-up businesses such as the Looking Glass Lodge.

This new residential concept will provide visitors with a unique experience and contribute to the local economy.”

Looking Glass Lodge is now accepting bookings on its website.

