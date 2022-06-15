With temperatures reaching 25 degrees today (Wednesday, June 15) the beaches in Brighton were buzzing with people keen to soak up the sunshine and take a dip in the sea.

And, the hot weather is here to stay, according to the Met Office, with temperatures reaching 22 degrees tomorrow (Thursday) 25 degrees on Friday and then a sizzling 27 degrees on Saturday, June 18.

The Met Office says the temperatures will then drop slightly but will still remain at 19 and 20 degrees heading into next week.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured a few pictures of people who spent some time in the sunshine on Brighton beach today (Wednesday).

1. Brighton beach heatwave People flocked to Brighton beach to soak up the sunshine today (Wednesday, June 15) Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

