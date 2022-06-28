3. Utopia Spa at Alexander House Hotel, East Grinstead, West Sussex

Utopia Spa at Alexander House Hotel has a five bubble luxury rating on The Good Spa Guide website. On there it says: 'set in 120 acres of gardens, woodland and Sussex parkland, the five-star Alexander House provides the setting for a tranquil countryside spa break. Utopia Spa has a calming, Grecian-inspired interior, with a deep-blue swimming pool surrounded by temple-like pillars. Fittingly, treatments are from Mediterranean-inspired brand Temple Spa'.

Photo: Google/Street View