Some have its special bubble rating which starts at three bubbles and goes up to five luxury spa bubbles.
Spas with a Bubble Rating will have been reviewed by its team of spa experts, who assess spas on cleanliness and tidiness, customer service, standard of facilities, and, of course, the treatments.
Here is list of the spas listed on the website.
1. The Spa at South Lodge, Horsham, West Sussex
The Spa at South Lodge has a five bubble luxury rating from The Good Space Guide. Opened in February 2019 the Spa at South Lodge is a 44,000 sq. ft. exclusive luxury spa with a state-of-the-art gym and spin studio, indoor pool, outdoor hydrotherapy pool and swim pond, a thermal suite, treatment rooms for members, hotel residents and spa day guests.
Photo: contrib
2. Poppinghole Farm Spa, Robertsbridge, East Sussex
Poppinghole Farm Spa has a five bubble luxury rating on the website.
It has a heated pool with inﬁnity waterfall, plunge pool, and hot tub. The spa offers a special range of award-winning Elemis spa treatments and a selection of Jessica and OPI Nail manicure and pedicures, with a broad range of nail colours to choose from.
Photo: contrib
3. Utopia Spa at Alexander House Hotel, East Grinstead, West Sussex
Utopia Spa at Alexander House Hotel has a five bubble luxury rating on The Good Spa Guide website. On there it says: 'set in 120 acres of gardens, woodland and Sussex parkland, the five-star Alexander House provides the setting for a tranquil countryside spa break. Utopia Spa has a calming, Grecian-inspired interior, with a deep-blue swimming pool surrounded by temple-like pillars. Fittingly, treatments are from Mediterranean-inspired brand Temple Spa'.
Photo: Google/Street View
4. HarSPA Brighton, Harbour Hotel, Brighton, East Sussex
Brighton HarSPA is located on Brighton’s popular seafront, it offers spa treatments along with everyday beauty needs, including facials, manicures, pedicures and massages.
Photo: Google/Street View