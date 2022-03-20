Time for Worthing, a place brand that shows the unique borough, tweeted that the town was placed first in The Times’ holiday hot-list being described as ‘a town on the rise’ mentioning Kenny Tutt’s two restaurants in the town.
The piece also mentioned the town’s ‘craft beer emporta, revamped beach parade - with deco-styled apartments and cool cafés’.
The article continues on and said that people who visit Worthing will have ‘room to sprawl on pebbly beaches’ and ‘scour Worthing’s arty quarter among the converted beach huts at East Beach Studios’.
