Time for Worthing, a place brand that shows the unique borough, tweeted that the town was placed first in The Times’ holiday hot-list being described as ‘a town on the rise’ mentioning Kenny Tutt’s two restaurants in the town.

The piece also mentioned the town’s ‘craft beer emporta, revamped beach parade - with deco-styled apartments and cool cafés’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The article continues on and said that people who visit Worthing will have ‘room to sprawl on pebbly beaches’ and ‘scour Worthing’s arty quarter among the converted beach huts at East Beach Studios’.

Beautiful Worthing seafront in the sun. Pic S Robards SR2201132 SUS-220113-132603001

More stories from across Sussex:

More Sussex stories: