Sussex-based social media star and cruise reviewer has ‘mind-blown’ by largest floating hospital ship

Global YouTuber and cruise reviewer, Emma Cruises has recently returned from visiting the largest non-governmental floating hospital ship, the Global Mercy in Sierra Leone with Mercy Ships.

Emma has reviewed over 60 cruises for the holiday market and in the last year alone, has covered over 13 countries. But her visit to the Global Mercy in December 2024, docked in Freetown, Sierra Leone, was her first time on the African continent and her most exciting adventure yet.

“It’s mind-blowing – this is the coolest ship I’ve ever been on,” said Emma, during her seven-day stay on board. “Today we visited the hospital and operating theatres on board the Global Mercy. Life-changing doesn’t even come close. What they do here is phenomenal. They’ve completed over 2,000 surgeries on this ship so far.

“We got to spend some time playing games with the recovering patients out on the deck. I’ll never forget the game of Jenga I played with two fantastic people who were recovering from reconstructive facial surgery and Ibrahim, a boy of ten.

Emma on deck with patients

“For this little boy who needed surgery to restore his burnt hands, there was no option available for him in Sierra Leone. I can’t imagine what it would be like to desperately try to find medical care for your child and just not find it.

“This visit has shown me that Mercy Ships is a last resort for many, bringing hope where there otherwise wouldn’t be any.”

The UK-based social media star runs a thriving business within the cruising market and in her spare time has raised over £100,000 for Mercy Ships, through the sale of her Captain Hudson cuddly toy cats.

“I first heard about Mercy Ships on a podcast around 2020,” explains Emma. “I decided I wanted to do something to raise awareness and money for their work. I’m now selling Captain Hudson Version 5 and hoping to raise even more money.”

Emma on board the Global Mercy.

The 174m, 37,000 GT Global Mercy is the world’s largest charity hospital ship. Fitted with state-of-the-art facilities including operating rooms, recovery wards, intensive care, a pharmacy, and low-dependency wards, the volunteer medical crew have performed over 2,000 surgeries on board over the past year. From life-threatening tumour removals, to cleft lips, the results for each individual are life-changing.

“It blows my mind to see all the volunteers who serve on board and the patients who have access to free, life-changing surgery,” says Emma. “I feel as though I’ve seen the best of humanity here. I’ll never forget this.”