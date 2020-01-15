Take a look at the Lewes home of The White Company's chief creative officer

It isn’t often that we are granted access to the homes of the people behind our favourite high street brands.

However to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The White Company a new book For The Love Of White offers a guide to creating a home with white and neutral tones.

Mark's bedroom 'Picture: Chris Everard

Alongside the company’s founder Chrissie Rucker’s home, there is also a slice of Sussex.

The White Company’s chief creative officer Mark Winstanley has called the county home for more than six years.

“We knew Lewes and loved its independent stores,” he said.

“Also the friendly atmosphere and felt that it would be a wonderful location for all the family despite my daily commute to London.

Mark's office''Picture: Chris Everard

“We live in a small village near the town with views of the South Downs.

“When we were looking to move everything about the house attracted us including its architectural features, the gardens and the sense of space and being so close to the coast with both Lewes and Brighton close by.”

When moving into the home much of the work Mark carried out was about decorating rather than anything structural with much of their focus being on the garden with new planting.

Mark has worked for The White Company for just over 14 years, which has meant he has incorporated the brand’s ethos into his home.

Book'Picture: Chris Everard

“The foundation of our decorating throughout is a palette of soft whites and greys, vintage, textural linens for upholstery, White China, White Bedlinen and White Towels always and evening though our style is eclectic there is a sense of order in the way our rooms are layered, an invitation to be comfortable,” he said.

“I feel our home is very welcoming and comfortable, somewhere to really relax and recharge at the end of the day/ week with both family and friends.

“There’s nothing precious about the interior, every room is used and enjoyed, filled with things we have collected over the years and which therefore make the house personal.”

He adds that working for the brand has changed the way he looks at styling his home.

“Colour and print is much more edited, a considered highlight in certain rooms, a real focus on tactility and creating a more sensory mood.”

Mark’s favourite room in his home is his sitting room.

“Especially when the fire is lit in the autumn/winter, a favourite scented candle and surrounded by books, the perfect weekend treat.”

The book features a number of homes from those involved in the company and Mark is clearly excited to be involved.

“It’s a real thrill but hopefully the book helps to show how white and neutrals can be used in a wide range of homes with varying styles with some useful styling tips that people can consider for themselves,” he adds.

“Making a house a home takes time and consideration, something all the wonderful homes in the book clearly demonstrate.”

For the Love of White: The White & Neutral Home by Chrissie Rucker & The White Company is published by Mitchell Beazley, £30.00, Thewhitecompany.com/octopusbooks.co.uk

Picture: Chris Everard

