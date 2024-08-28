Brighton’s new positive social media app Flypp aims to uplift and inspire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new positive and community-focused social media app that aims to uplift and inspire is being launched in Brighton and Hove.

The creators of Flypp, a troll-free space for sharing ideas, are looking for 100 early adopters in Brighton and the surrounding areas to test the features and provide feedback.

Ben Nightingale, Founder of Flypp, said: “While many social media platforms focus on encouraging users to endlessly engage with their apps, Flypp is committed to inspiring its users to engage more with their own lives.

Flypp founder Ben Nightingale in Brighton

“We believe in the power of uplifting social content to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, and we're excited to welcome early adopters who want to be part of this vision.”

Flypp offers daily inspirational ideas to its users, fostering a supportive environment where individuals can share their own uplifting ideas with others. With privacy and safety as top priorities, the app is designed to ensure a troll-free and mentally healthy space for its users.

In response to misinformation on social media contributing to the recent unrest in the UK, Ben added: "At Flypp we are dedicated to promoting a variety of views and ideas but when it comes to disinformation, our system proactively prevents flagged ideas from becoming viral and being promoted to other users."

The app's initial release will be on iPhones, Android phones, and web platforms, promising accessibility across a wide range of devices.

Flypp's creators are specifically looking for up to 100 early adopters from the local communities of Brighton, Hove, and Sussex to actively participate in shaping the app's development, contribute ideas, and help refine its user experience.

To apply as an early adopter or learn more about Flypp, visit https://flypp.life.

Key facts:

Early adopters who join Flypp's community will not only have the opportunity to influence the app's development but also gain exclusive access to its features before the public release. In the event that more than 100 individuals apply, the remaining applicants will be placed on a waitlist for the app's public launch.

For those passionate about spreading positivity and shaping the future of social media, Flypp offers a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of a movement towards a more uplifting online community. To apply as an early adopter or learn more about Flypp, visit https://flypp.life and click the “Join Flypp” button.

With a focus on mental health and wellbeing, Flypp provides a safe and supportive platform for individuals to share uplifting ideas and inspire other like-minded individuals.

Founded on the principles of authenticity and empowerment, Flypp aims to redefine the way people engage with social media.

The mobile app will be available to UK registered users of Apple and Android phones.

Flypp is privately funded with no external investment, prioritising user experience over monetisation in its initial stages. While the app plans to incorporate advertisement support in the future, Flypp assures users that there are currently no ads, and the app will remain free for users indefinitely.