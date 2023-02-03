We asked an artificial intelligence bot: ‘What is the best way to spend 24 hours in Eastbourne?’
In recent months artificial intelligence technology is starting to be used across innumerable industries, with Sussex Police, Southern Water and a Sussex NHS trust being just a few organisations that are harnessing its powers.
Here’s what AI bot ChatGPT came up with…
1. Walk along the seafront (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
'Start the day with a walk along the seafront and pier: Enjoy the stunning views of the English Channel and take a stroll along the Victorian Pier.' (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
2. Beachy Head (Photo by Justin Lycett)
'Visit the Beachy Head Lighthouse: Take a scenic drive to the iconic lighthouse and admire the panoramic views from the top.' (Photo by Justin Lycett)
3. Have some seafood (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
'Have lunch at a local seafood restaurant: Eastbourne is known for its fresh seafood, try one of the local restaurants for a delicious lunch.' (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
4. Redoubt Fort (Photo by Justin Lycett)
'Explore the Eastbourne Redoubt Fort: Take a tour of this historic fort and learn about its role in defending the town during the Napoleonic Wars.' This is an error from the AI bot as the fortress has been boarded up since 2019. (Photo by Justin Lycett)
