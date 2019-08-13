The 17 Sussex places you do not want to miss according to Lonely Planet's ultimate travelist

To create the list, the Lonely Planet team compiled every highlight from the Lonely Planet guidebooks to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and then with 20 leading figures in the country’s travel sector, were then asked to reveal their favourite spots and experiences before the voting began. Lonely Planet’s VP of Experience, Tom Hall, said: “Lonely Planet’s Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist brings together the UK’s most compelling sights and experiences, ranging from world-class museums and giant cathedrals to rollicking festivals, inky lochs and tiny pubs. With rolling chalk hills, Victorian seaside, fairytale castles and fine food and drink, Southeast England has something for everyone, so it’s only right that a good number of the region’s wonderful offerings feature among our favourites.”

1. Bonfire night in Lewes Leading the way for Southeast England is Bonfire Night in Lewes which makes the list at number 31. Nowhere else in the UK celebrates Bonfire Night quite like this small East Sussex town, which becomes something of a full-blown riot each year, states the entry. Peter Cripps jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Beachy Head and Seven Sisters At number 35 was Beachy Head and Seven Sisters white cliffs where readers are encouraged to take a 'roll' around the area. Justin Lycett jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Royal Pavilion, Brighton Entry 62 reads: "Hit the regal road to Brighton's ostentatious Pavilion" jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Brighton Pride Entry 73 reads: "Enjoy the queer goings-on at Brighton Pride." Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more