The Pearson's Arms in Whitstable offers a warm welcome and a tasty plate

A beautiful pub on the seafront in historic Whitstable is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious and relaxing meal with the family.

After a busy day of oyster tasting and skimming stones on the waves, the Pearson's Arms has just what you need to satisfy a thirst and tuck into a freshly prepared light bite, or a hearty meal.

A fun deconstructed Lemon Meringue Pie completed the meal

We visited while on a daytrip from our home in Sussex to the popular Kent town, and found the pub standing proud next to the Royal Native Oyster Stores.

The staff were friendly and welcoming, showing us upstairs to the spacious restaurant where we mulled over the menu options and looked out of the window at the sparkling sea.

It had a warm atmosphere, with diners of all ages chatting happily while the team produced an array of tempting dishes in the kitchen below.

An Express Lunch Menu provides plenty of options for those making a quick stop, with two courses available for £15 and three for £17.

The Pearson's Arms is located right on the seafront at Whitstable

But we were in no hurry and selected carefully from the main menu. The kids - aged ten and 12 - were ravenous and opted for full sized portions though children's dishes were available. They were both delighted with their generous and moist homemade beef burgers, served with crispy french fries and in accordance to their various requests; no salad or sauce on this one, extra cheese and pickles with the other.

I opted for Pearson's Fish Pie, and was happy to wait the 20 minutes it took for the kitchen to conjure up the dish packed full of soft fish and topped with creamy potatoes and melted cheese, a dish of broccoli completing the package.

My husband was faced with a difficult decision, tempted by the 40 day aged Sirloin Steak, the Dover Sole and the Whitstable Bay Beer Battered Fish and Chips. But after much thought he plumped for Smoked Haddock, beautifully poached and served with bubble and squeak, poached egg and a white wine and chive butter sauce, and was extremely happy with his choice.

For dessert my daughter devoured a soft and creamy White Chocolate Cheesecake served with sweet honeycomb and a delightfully sharp raspberry sorbet.

Broccoli accompanied a delicious fish pie topped with creamy potato, cheese and an egg

My son had to wait impatiently for his Rhubarb and Ginger Crumble to cool before he could dive in, but declared that it was well worth it when he got his first taste.

We tried the Lemon Meringue Pie which was a fun take on the classic dish, artfully deconstructed to provide just the right amount of sharp, sweet and crunch to finish off the meal.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of fine wines and real ales to complete the experience, though on such a warm day we all favoured soft drinks which hit the spot.

Then we were refuelled and ready to step back out and explore the delights of Whitstable for the rest of the day before heading home with our souvenirs.

The menu features locally sourced seasonal produce

The Pearson's Arms was a delicious part of a really enjoyable family day out, and we'll definitely be stopping by again.

To find out more about the pub, visit the website pearsonsarmswhitstable.co.uk