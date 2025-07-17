The rise of the home-grown wedding: Family gardens become the heart of the celebration

Who says you need a grand venue to create a dream wedding? In the heart of West Sussex, a quiet family garden was transformed into a celebration space bursting with soul, style, and stretch-tent magic. This styled shoot reimagines what’s possible when couples turn to the most sentimental spot of all—their own back garden.

There’s something beautifully full-circle about saying “I do” in the same garden where you once played as a child, or danced barefoot with friends on summer evenings. This styled wedding shoot captures the power and personality of at-home weddings—proof that you don’t need chandeliers or stately homes to create atmosphere and beauty.

Set beneath a flowing stretch tent, this editorial is a love letter to relaxed, meaningful wedding celebrations. From dried florals to delicate, hand-crafted stationery and statement outfits, every detail speaks to a modern couple’s desire for both style and substance.

The choice of a simple but stunning sheet cake, decorated with the same florals—effortless but considered. The styling combined natural textures, earthy tones and boho, relaxed vibes that worked harmoniously with the garden surroundings. It felt warm, it felt personal, and most of all—it felt real.

As couples move away from traditional, cookie-cutter formats and towards celebrations rooted in meaning, home-grown weddings are blooming. This shoot is more than just pretty pictures—it's an invitation to rethink what a wedding should look like, and a reminder that the most special spaces are often the ones closest to home.

The supplier team who created this look were;

Marquee @taylorstentsandevents

Planner & Stylist @keshiracreativeevents

Photographer @lucy_davis_photography

Dress @poppyperspective

Florist @ddarlingdesign

Cake @craftycakesbognor

Hair & Make Up @amyinwood.hairmakeup

Hair Accessories @madgicks

Stationery @grey.and.copper

Menswear @greyssuithire

Videography @beautifuldayweddings

Content Creation @han_picked_memories

Tableware Stylist’s Own

