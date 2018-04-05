There’s fun for everyone at The Garden Show at Firle Place

The Garden Show at Firle Place, near Lewes, runs from April 20-22 (10am-5pm daily).

Specialist growers will be able to guide visitors to the right plant for their gardens and there will be plenty of garden related goods, as well as artisan designs, homeware products, fashion accessories and delicious country foods.

Firle Arts & Craft Market will be held in the beautiful Old Georgian Riding School.

St Peter’s Church will be full of country flowers, music and Herbal & Healthy refreshments. Over the weekend Peter Owen-Jones, Firle’s parish priest, author and TV presenter (Peter the Pirate), is planning a Fantastical Pirate Treasure Hunt for younger visitors.

The Gardening Doctors, Steve and Val Bradley, will be back to solve various gardening problems and exhibitors will be using their tent to chat about plants, planting, pest control and other aspects of gardening.

Ben Cross from Crosslands Nursery will return on Sunday extolling the quality of British grown cut flowers and how the industry needs support.

The beautiful Firle House will be open from 12pm to 4pm during the show at a reduced rate and visitors have the opportunity to wander into Firle Place Herb Garden.

There are plenty of activities on site to keep all the family occupied, including The Great Garden Show Tombola, archery and the Huxley Birds of Prey.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for seniors, £3 for kids (four years and under free) and £18 for families.

Visit www.thegardenshowonline.com or call 01243 538456.

