These are 24 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

When it comes to pubs in East Sussex we’re spoilt for choice - and sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming.

Luckily, CAMRA's Good Beer Guide can make that next pub crawl a little easier. These are just 24 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to their 2020 guide.

Bexhill on Sea, The Albatross Club (RAFA), 15 Marina Arcade, TN40 1JS. This most welcoming and friendly RAFA club consistently wins local and regional CAMRA awards, and won CAMRA National Club of the Year for 2016, says the Good Beer Guide.
Boreham Street, The Bull'�s Head, The Strait, BN27 4SG. A welcoming village pub, this was the original Harvey�s tied house, and continues its tie. Alongside Sussex Best Bitter can be found the exclusive house beer, The Bull�'s Head Ale, and usually two others, one changing monthly and the other seasonally, says the Good Beer Guide.
Brighton, The Hanover, 242 Queens Park Road, Hanover, BN2 9ZB. An estate pub dating from the late 1920s, now opened out but retaining its well-used function/ meeting room. The pub is quite large and features discrete areas with seating and tables , says the Good Beer Guide.
Buxted, White Hart, Station Road, TN22 4DP. Open-plan but cosy 18th-century pub with separate, connected areas for casual seating and more formal dining, the latter with a feature inglenook fireplac, says the Good Pub Guide.
