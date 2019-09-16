These are 64 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to the Good Beer Guide

When it comes to pubs in East Sussex we’re spoilt for choice - and sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming.

Luckily, CAMRA's Good Beer Guide can make that next pub crawl a little easier. These are 64 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to their 2020 guide.

Alfriston, Ye Olde Smugglers Inne, Waterloo Square, BN26 5UE. Historic, friendly pub that oozes charm and character with its impressive inglenook fireplace, oak beams and ancient brick floor in the main bar area, says the Good Pub Guide

Bexhill on Sea, Albatross Club (RAFA), 15 Marina Arcade, TN40 1JS. This most welcoming and friendly RAFA club consistently wins local and regional CAMRA awards, and won CAMRA National Club of the Year for 2016, says the Good Pub Guide.

Boreham Street, Bull's Head, The Strait, BN27 4SG. A welcoming village pub, this was the original Harvey's tied house, and continues its tie. Alongside Sussex Best Bitter can be found the exclusive house beer, Bull's Head Ale, and usually two others, one changing monthly and the other seasonally, says the Good Pub Guide.

Brighton, Basketmakers Arms, 12 Gloucester Road, BN1 4AD. A much-loved Brighton institution, this busy two room street-corner pub, popular with young and old alike, is on the edge of Brighton's famous bohemian North Laine, says the Good Pub Guide.

