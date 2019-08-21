These are the 8 best takeaways in Lewes, Seaford, Peacehaven and Uckfield according to Just Eat user ratings
If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Lewes, Seaford, Peacehaven and Uckfield to choose from.
These are eight of the best takeaways in the area, according to Just Eat user ratings.
1. Nini, Seaford
5.6 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Fresh and hot as usual, delicious. And arrived early too Just Eat reviewer
2. Delicious Donner, Seaford
5.5 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Fab service, great food as always Just Eat reviewer
3. Coco Spice, Uckfield
5.5 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Amazing food, the restaurant called to double check allergy and veggie orders. 5 stars! Catered for vegans very well too. Fantastic food Just Eat reviewer
4. Massala Express, Seaford
4.8 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Amazing as always Just Eat reviewer
