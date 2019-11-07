This Bolney farmhouse has been sold at auction

A two-storey farmhouse in Bolney has been sold at auction.

Upper Garstons, set in just under three acres off Cowfold Road, was sold for £620,000 at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, October 30, after a bidding war.

Upper Garstons farmhouse in Bolney. ''Picture: Deep South Media

The detached farmhouse, various outbuildings and land were among 130 lots in the auction held by the independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This was auctioneering at its best. Our bidders could see the potential in this lot and drove up the price – leading to a great deal for both seller and the buyer, who has acquired an excellent property.

“Although in need of modernisation, we considered the farmhouse ideal for extension or potential development within the existing land, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The farmhouse is north of the Cowfold Road and off the A23 close to the village of Bolney. Horsham, Haywards Heath and Crawley are all within a ten-mile radius.

Rose Cottage, near Lewes. Picture: Deep South Media

Also sold at the auction was a semi-detached, three bedroom cottage on the outskirts of South Chailey, near Lewes, which was acquired after the sale.

The previously extended and well-presented cottage is in a semi-rural position backing on to open farmland six miles north of Lewes and seven miles south of Haywards Heath.

Director and senior auction appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “The cottage has been well-maintained over the years and we considered it ideal for immediate occupation or letting to provide a good income.”

Clive Emson holds eight rounds of auctions each year at five locations from Essex to Cornwall on consecutive days.

The eighth and final round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2019, takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, December 11, at 11am.

Clive Emson also stages a fixed date, online only auction, this round concludes on November 7. Full details can be found at www.cliveemson.co.uk.