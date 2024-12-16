Trading Post Coffee Roasters offers free coffee on opening day of New Horsham coffee house

Trading Post are celebrating the opening of their central Horsham coffee house on West Street. The family-run, artisan coffee house will celebrate the opening of its tenth Sussex location by continuing the tradition of offering complimentary coffee all day on Wednesday, December 18, as well as 50% off all ready-prepared counter food, cakes, and pastries from 7.30am - 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers can experience watching coffee roasting live in-store which will be unique to Horsham’s coffee scene.

With an open kitchen, Trading Posts’ much-loved brunch menu will also be available in the new coffee house on West Street with plenty of plant-based and gluten-free options available, as well as a range of menu items for young diners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Deol, the Head of Wholesale at Trading Post, shared his excitement about bringing Trading Post Coffee Roasters to Horsham.

Trading Post Horsham opens December 18th 2024

"The continued success of our sites in Lewes, Chichester and Worthing have demonstrated the strength of the coffee community as well as the Trading Post Coffee Roasters brand beyond Brighton & Hove.

We chose Horsham for our tenth Trading Post coffee house because of the town’s rich sense of community and we’re excited to play our part in this by bringing our passion for coffee and unique immersive customer experience to this amazing historic market town”. he said.

This new Horsham coffee house will be Trading Post’s tenth location in Sussex alongside six in Brighton, one in Lewes, one in Chichester and the Worthing coffee house which opened earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular opening hours from December 19 onwards: Mon - Sun, 7.30am - 7pm

Trading Post also serve a full brunch menu with plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options

57 West Street, Horsham, RH12 1PL

About Trading Post Coffee Roasters

Trading Post Coffee Roasters, based in Brighton, UK, is a family-run, independent artisan and speciality coffee roaster and coffee house collective, renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community.

Established in 2017, Trading Post has become a favourite among coffee and brunch enthusiasts with ten locations across Sussex, and offering a diverse range of artisan coffee beans sourced from ethical, sustainable and traceable origins with nationwide delivery.