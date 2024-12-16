Trading Post Coffee Roasters offers free coffee on opening day of New Horsham coffee house
Customers can experience watching coffee roasting live in-store which will be unique to Horsham’s coffee scene.
With an open kitchen, Trading Posts’ much-loved brunch menu will also be available in the new coffee house on West Street with plenty of plant-based and gluten-free options available, as well as a range of menu items for young diners.
Ryan Deol, the Head of Wholesale at Trading Post, shared his excitement about bringing Trading Post Coffee Roasters to Horsham.
"The continued success of our sites in Lewes, Chichester and Worthing have demonstrated the strength of the coffee community as well as the Trading Post Coffee Roasters brand beyond Brighton & Hove.
We chose Horsham for our tenth Trading Post coffee house because of the town’s rich sense of community and we’re excited to play our part in this by bringing our passion for coffee and unique immersive customer experience to this amazing historic market town”. he said.
This new Horsham coffee house will be Trading Post’s tenth location in Sussex alongside six in Brighton, one in Lewes, one in Chichester and the Worthing coffee house which opened earlier this year.
Regular opening hours from December 19 onwards: Mon - Sun, 7.30am - 7pm
57 West Street, Horsham, RH12 1PL
About Trading Post Coffee Roasters
Trading Post Coffee Roasters, based in Brighton, UK, is a family-run, independent artisan and speciality coffee roaster and coffee house collective, renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community.
Established in 2017, Trading Post has become a favourite among coffee and brunch enthusiasts with ten locations across Sussex, and offering a diverse range of artisan coffee beans sourced from ethical, sustainable and traceable origins with nationwide delivery.