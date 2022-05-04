Starting Monday, May 2, the airline is re-launching its popular route from London Gatwick to Montreal for the first time since 2019. Air Transat will initially offer three flights a week before moving up to a daily service by the middle of summer.

On May 12, Air Transat will launch the UK’s first ever non-stop route to Quebec City with a direct, weekly service from London Gatwick.

In addition, and starting from May 2, Air Transat is increasing its London Gatwick to Toronto service from three times a week to daily, with plans to fly twice daily by the middle of summer.

Air Transat, awarded World’s Best Leisure Airline of 2021 at the Skytrax World Airlines Awards, is this month launching two routes from London to the Canadian province of Quebec

Return fares in Economy Class from London Gatwick to Montreal start from £353, to Quebec City from £352 and to Toronto from £348, all based on selected dates throughout summer 2022. Visit a travel agent or www.airtransat.com.

In Montreal and Toronto, passengers can also connect to onward services to other destinations in Air Transat’s network including Quebec City, Calgary and Vancouver.

Sonia Kurek, commercial director UK & Ireland for Air Transat, said: "We’re delighted to be welcoming British travellers back on board our award-winning services to eastern Canada.

"Montreal has proved a popular destination for many years, and we’re confident that Quebec City will equally enchant visitors with its proximity to stunning national parks and farm-to-table gastronomy. Air Transat is honoured to be providing the first ever link for UK travellers to this amazing destination."

Stephanie Wear, vice-president of aviation development, Gatwick Airport said: "We are delighted to welcome Air Transat’s expansion at Gatwick through two exciting new routes to Canada – a country with which so many of us in the UK have such close connections.

"Being the first airport in the UK to ever have a direct link to Quebec City is fantastic news for passengers looking for a beautiful area of Canada to explore, as well as those looking to visit family and friends, and conduct business in Quebec City and the wider province.

"We are equally thrilled to see the return of Air Transat’s Montreal connection – another wonderful city full of history and culture."

Passengers travelling from London Gatwick will fly on Air Transat’s modern, all-Airbus fleet, including the new A321neoLR aircraft, which has the lowest environmental impact in its class, reinforcing the company’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In an effort to offer more flexibility to its customers, Air Transat is continuing to expand its conditions for changing and cancelling bookings in both Economy and Club Class fares. It is now possible to cancel a trip, regardless of the chosen fare.

For Eco Budget, Eco Standard and Club Standard fares, a cancellation fee of £150 applies. For Eco Flex and Club Flex fares, cancellation is possible at no additional cost.

In addition, the flexibility to change flight itineraries, which has been in effect since December 1, 2021 continues. Passengers can now change their date and/or destination free of charge up to 24 hours before departure. Only the fare difference applies.

Air Transat’s Traveller Care programme features enhanced health and safety measures at check-in, during boarding and on board providing passengers with reassurance and peace of mind.