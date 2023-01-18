Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne again named one of the best places to visit in the country in 2023

Eastbourne has once again been named one of the best places to visit in the country this year.

By Jacob Panons
3 hours ago

The town was praised in an article from travel magazine Wanderlust titled ‘The best places to visit in England in 2023’ – which was published on January 13.

In the article Jessica Reid writes: “Those who love their art will know about the Turner Prize. The annual prestigious award is given to a British contemporary artist, and takes place at Tate Britain every other year, and venues around the country in alternate years.

"In 2023, the sleepy seaside town of Eastbourne will be be put under the creative limelight as its Towner Art Gallery is selected to host the Turner Prize. Why this venue? This year marks a century since Eastbourne Towner first opened, with celebratory exhibitions running throughout the year, including a retrospective dedicated to Barbara Hepworth during the summer.”

Eastbourne seafront
Eastbourne was also named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023 by Time Out.

On top of this Condé Nast Traveller (CN Traveller) mentioned Eastbourne in its ‘The 13 Best Places to Go in the U.K. in 2023’ article - which was published towards the end of November.

The other locations named in the Wanderlust article were Manchester, Liverpool, London, Leeds and the south west of England.

