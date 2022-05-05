The airline is now flying to the French city of Limoges, for the very first time. Flights took off for the first time on May bank holiday Monday and will serve customers from London Gatwick three times a week throughout the summer.

Another French inaugural flight to Rennes in Brittany also departed on Monday and will operate twice-weekly throughout the summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline is also flying to Pristina in Kosovo for the first time from the UK, with the first flight taking off last Sunday.

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, is celebrating the start of four new routes from London Gatwick this summer, including a brand new destination on easyJet’s network. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The country remains one of the last truly off-the-beaten-path destinations in Europe which customers can now explore this summer thanks to the new service, with flights available four times a week.

Flights to Rijeka on the lesser-known Island of Krk off the coast of Croatia took off from Gatwick on Tuesday for the first time since 2007. Krk is the largest Island in the Adriatic sea, nestled off the coast of Croatia and flights will continue to operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

easyJet is celebrating 20 years of its London Gatwick base this year, having based aircraft at the airport for the first time in February 2002. Since then, easyJet has grown to become Gatwick’s largest airline and is also home to the largest base of easyJet’s network.

The airline will operate 79 aircraft from the airport next summer and now serves over 120 routes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager said: "We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of four new routes from our largest base London Gatwick this week.

"Over the last two decades we have remained committed to providing even more choice for our customers travelling to and from the airport, growing our operation to become Gatwick’s largest airline, continuing to provide passengers with an ever-greater range of destinations all with a convenient schedule, low fares and great service for both leisure and business travellers.

"And with our flying set to near 2019 levels this summer, we can’t wait to welcome more customers back on board."

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 411 routes to over 124 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.