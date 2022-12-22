Passengers flying out of Gatwick Airport this Christmas favour a mixture of city breaks and winter sun, with Geneva and Dubai among the most popular destinations.

Famed for the beauty of Lake Geneva and its proximity to some of Europe’s top ski resorts, the Swiss city of Geneva is proving the most popular shorth-haul spot for a Christmas getaway from Gatwick, followed by Dublin and Barcelona.

Dubai is the most popular long-haul destination, followed by New York and Cancun.

Gatwick’s busiest day for departures over the festive period is expected to be Friday, December 30, closely followed by Friday, December 23.

Gatwick Airport issues top travel tips for passengers flying out over the Christmas period. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Gatwick has also issued top tips for passengers travelling over the festive period, to help people travel to and from the airport, and through security, as smoothly as possible.

Key advice includes:

– Don’t pack wrapped presents in hand luggage

– Passengers can take up to two boxes of unopened crackers in hand luggage

– Festive food – including mince pies, Christmas puddings and even frozen turkeys – can all be taken in hand luggage – just no creams, liquids, gels or pastes above 100ml

Jonathan Pollard, Gatwick Airport’s chief commercial officer, said: “There is already a fantastic buzz around the airport as we prepare for the first Christmas since 2019 without travel restrictions. It’s encouraging to see so many people jetting off for that long-awaited holiday, or to see family and friends for the festive period.

“We are also delighted to be able to offer passengers even more options for travel this Christmas, having recently launched new routes to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Bamboo Airways, and Cape Town with British Airways.”

Earlier this month, UK Border Force announced staff had agreed strike action over the Christmas period, with full-day walk-outs on December 23, 24, 25, and 28, 29, 30 – and early mornings on 26 and 31.

Despite the industrial action, flights from Gatwick are expected to arrive and depart as normal, with other Government staff assigned to operate passport checks at the border.

However, passport checks for arriving passengers will take longer than usual, so passengers are advised to use e-gates where possible. Gatwick will also have extra staff available to help arriving passengers, who are advised to bring extra food and water in case of significant queues.

