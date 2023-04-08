The A27 between Brighton and Eastbourne has been named among Britain's slowest A-roads.

A new report, published by the National Infrastructure Commission and reported by the Daily Mail, has revealed the UK's slowest A-roads which are ‘stunting economic growth’.

The roads – many of which were designed in 1960s – have average speeds of less than 30mph. The report said the routes are causing a financial disparities between regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, which was sent to the Treasury and Department for Transport, said the A27 between Brighton and Eastbourne needs urgent investment.

The A27 between Brighton and Eastbourne has been named among Britain's slowest A-roads.

It read: “Most of the key links on the network were originally designed during the 1960s and a number of structures need renewing or work to extend their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Risks associated with ageing assets, heavy use, extreme weather linked to climate change, a maintenance backlog on local roads, and in some cases a lack of alternative routes all present increasing challenges to resilience.”

The report has made a number of recommendations, including calling on the government to set out a vision that ensures the economic performance of high productivity regions is maintained and faster growth of low-performing regions is supported.

The National Infrastructure Commission has called on the government to identify corridors for future development, that will help reduce economic disparities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Sir John Armitt, the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: “Removing bottlenecks is crucial for boosting trade between key towns, cities and freight hubs, but it can’t be done at the expense of the environment.

“We need to strain every sinew to enable drivers to switch to electric vehicles with confidence, and make road-building less carbon-intensive.”

Here is the full list of roads identified as needing improvement in the UK:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A40 between Cheltenham and Oxford;

- A27 between Brighton and Eastbourne;

- A52 between Grantham and Nottingham;

- A690 between Sunderland and Durham;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A570 between Southport and St Helens;

- A61 between Sheffield and Chesterfield;

- A47 between Peterborough and King’s Lynn;

- A421 through Milton Keynes between M1 and M40;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A418 between Oxford and the M1;

- A13 and A127 in South Essex;

- A45 and A605 between Northampton and Peterborough;

- A4 West London;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A20 Dover