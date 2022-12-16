Santa has put the sleigh on ice and taken to driving a bus instead in the run up to Christmas, bringing festive cheer to Stagecoach South customers in Worthing.

Eight single-decker buses across the network have received a Christmas makeover and are being driven by Santa or an Elf, with festive music being played as they travel. As well as Worthing, the Santa buses are in operation in Andover, Basingstoke, Chichester, Blackwater Valley, Guildford, Winchester and Portsmouth, up to, and including Christmas Eve.

Mark Gretton from the Worthing depot said: "Stagecoach Santa has been spreading good cheer around Worthing, handing out sweets and singing with passengers. Stagecoach staff have also donned their Christmas jumpers to raise money for Children in Need."

Stagecoach South has even introduced a new Christmas-themed livery for the 2022 season. Gordon Frost, interim managing director, said traditionally-decorated Santa buses, complete with festive music and gifts for children, have always proved popular with customers.

He added: "Our Santa bus has become a great tradition for the local communities we proudly serve. We are delighted to be supporting local charities and I’m sure that our customers will be pleased knowing that they have helped raise such an amazing amount for a great cause. I am extremely grateful to all our local teams, especially our Santa and Elves, who will play a huge part in the continued success by taking the Christmas-themed buses out and about in all their twinkling glory, raising money for charity."

1. Stagecoach Santa bus The Stagecoach Santa bus is a family favourite every year and the bus company has received fantastic feedback from everyone who has travelled on board Photo: Mark Gretton Photo Sales

