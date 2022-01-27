Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from £8.99.

Today’s announcement follows Wizz Air’s successful acquisition of 15 daily slot pairs at London Gatwick Airport and the launch of 14 new routes from Spring 2022 onwards.

This further expansion means that Wizz Air will be operating a total of 25 routes for the summer 2022 season.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, has announced that it will launch four new routes to its London Gatwick Airport base, as well as increased frequencies on the recently announced new routes to Larnaca, Milan and Vienna. Picture by Helmut Fohringer/APA/AFP via Getty Images

The airline’s expansion at the airport, combined with the UK Government’s decision to adjust the airport slots usage ratio to 70:30 for the summer 2022 season, reinforces Wizz Air’s intention to fully utilise these slots at maximum capacity and demonstrates the airlines’ long-term commitment to the airport and surrounding region.

Also, the Government’s recent lifting of Covid travel restrictions marks a major step forward for the travel industry and has the potential to be a great opportunity for UK aviation to really get back on its feet.

From 27 March, Wizz Air will fly five times a week to Venice, known as Italy’s ‘Floating City’, and from 29 March, will fly twice weekly to Palermo, the capital of the Italian island of Sicily.

From 13 June, Wizz Air will launch five flights a week to the seaside resort of Varna in Bulgaria, and from 15 June, will fly four times a week to Burgas, a large port city on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

Not only is Wizz Air launching an additional four new routes, the airline is also increasing the frequency of its flights to Larnaca, Milan and Vienna from daily to twice daily on most days.

From the end of March, all of Wizz Air’s flights from Italy to London will be operating into London Gatwick, providing excellent, low-fare connectivity for passengers between the two countries.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: "Today marks another important step in our continued expansion at Gatwick, following the announcement of our acquisition of new slots at the airport.

"We have continued to call for the full reinstatement of the original 80:20 slot usage rules and welcome the Government’s recent decision to adjust the ratio to 70:30, so we can continue to take up new market opportunities and provide even more low-fare opportunities for our customers, supporting the recovery of the aviation sector, associated industries, and local economies.