Tributes paid to scouts stalwart

Eastbourne Scouter Ivy Elsey who served the movement for more than 60 years has died at the age of 82 following an illness.

Tributes have been paid to Ivy, who grew up in London during the Second World War and went on to become a teacher and later an advisory teacher supporting colleagues across East Sussex. Scouting leader Ian Watling said the world was better for Ivy’s contribution over the years.

Ivy’s passion for working with children had always been strong and she joined the Scout movement at the age of 18 as a leader and became a cub mistress. After moving to Broad Oak in 1965 with her husband Bert, she set up the 1st Punnetts Town Scout group and in 1990 became the district commissioner for the Hailsham & Heathfield District – a position she held until 1995 when she was appointed assistant county commissioner for all cub scouts across East Sussex. In 2001 Ivy joined Eastbourne district, led the District Scout Fellowship and took over as the chair of the campsite at Bushy Wood.

Ian said, “Ivy will be remembered for her many scouting roles but her international work stands out. In 1972 she was invited to provide hospitality in her home for some German Scout leaders and they subsequently became good friends which resulted in Ivy taking her group to a camp in Germany that was also attended by scouts from France and Gibraltar. She organised a special international camp involving local scouts and scouts from Sweden and the Netherlands. This led the development of the tri-camp, held every three years involving scouts from different countries and still running today.”

In 1997 Ivy’s international scouting was recognised when she was a guest on Noels Christmas Presents hosted by Noel Edmonds. The programme flew her to Kenya where she satisfied a personal dream of visiting the final home of Lord Baden-Powell, the scout movement founder

She was awarded the Silver Wolf to recognise her outstanding contribution to scouting and continued to serve her community on the East Sussex Older Peoples Partnership Board, East Sussex Seniors Association and East Sussex Healthwatch.